Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Sees 76 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 88 Recoveries

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 76 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.15 percent, taking the state's tally to 11,75,867, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,129, an official said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 10:14 pm

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 76 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.15 percent, taking the state's tally to 11,75,867, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,129, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,190 after 88 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 548 active cases, he said. 

"Raipur led with 19 cases, followed by eight in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 11 districts. With 6,637 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,02,421," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,867, new cases 76, death toll 14,129, recovered 11,61,190, active cases 548, today tests 6,637, total tests 1,86,02,421.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Chhattisgarh Sees 76 Covid-19 Cases 88 Recoveries
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming