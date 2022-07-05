Chhattisgarh Sees 165 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,027

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 165 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.54 percent, taking the tally to 11,55,024, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.

Raipur led with 35 cases, followed by 30 in Durg, 20 in Rajnandgaon, 17 in Bilaspur, 11 in Balodabazar, and eight in Bemetara, while eight districts did not report any cases, he said.

The recovery count rose by 178 and stood at 11,39,959, leaving the state with an active tally of 1027, the official said.

With 10,696 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,79,59,276, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,55,024, new cases 165, death toll 14,038, recovered 11,39,959, active cases 1027, today tests 10,696, total tests 1,79,59,276.