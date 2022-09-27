Chhattisgarh Reports 68 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 505

Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,76,124, new cases 68, death toll 14,133, recovered 11,61,486, active cases 505, today tests 6,979, total tests 1,86,22,595.

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:51 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 68 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent, taking the tally to 11,76,124, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,133, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,486 after 85 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 505 active cases, he said. 

Raipur led with 18 new cases, followed by 8 in Durg, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 12 of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 6,979 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,86,22,595," he added.

-With PTI Input

