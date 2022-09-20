Chhattisgarh Records 89 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, the state health department said.

The case positivity rate in the state was 1.25 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 11,75,633, while the death toll increased to 14,125, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,60,907, after 100 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 601 active cases.

Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, followed by 11 in Bemetara and nine in Dhamtari.

No new cases were reported in 13 districts. With 7,112 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,81,987.

