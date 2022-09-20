Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Chhattisgarh Records 89 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 11,75,633, New cases 89, Death toll 14,125, Recovered 11,60,907, Active cases 601, today tests 7,112, total tests 1,85,81,987.

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 10:53 pm

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, the state health department said.

The case positivity rate in the state was 1.25 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 11,75,633, while the death toll increased to 14,125, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,60,907, after 100 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 601 active cases. 

Raipur district recorded 13 new cases, followed by 11 in Bemetara and nine in Dhamtari.

No new cases were reported in 13 districts. With 7,112 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,85,81,987.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 11,75,633, New cases 89, Death toll 14,125, Recovered 11,60,907, Active cases 601, today tests 7,112, total tests 1,85,81,987.

-With PTI Input

