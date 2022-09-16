Chhattisgarh Logs 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At  664

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.26 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,337, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,121. The recovery count rose to 11,60,552 after 116 patients recovered from viral infection during the day, leaving the state with 664 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 16 cases, followed by 11 in Durg and 6 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in seven of the 28 districts in the state," the official said.

With 7,198 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,85,61,800, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,337, new cases 91, death toll 14,121, recovered 11,60,552, active cases 664, total tests 1,85,61,800.

