Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Logs 85 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 585

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.26 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,718, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,126, an official said.

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 10:27 pm

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.26 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,718, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,126, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,007 after 100 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 585 active cases, he said. 

Raipur led with 21 cases, followed by 12 in Durg among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in nine of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 6,747 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,85,88,734, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,718, new cases 85, death toll 14,126, recovered 11,61,007, active cases 585, total tests 1,85,88,734.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Active Tally At 585 Chhattisgarh Logs 85 Coronavirus Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC