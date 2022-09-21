Chhattisgarh Logs 85 Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 585

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.26 percent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,718, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,126, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,61,007 after 100 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 585 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 21 cases, followed by 12 in Durg among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in nine of the 28 districts in the state, the official said.

With 6,747 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,85,88,734, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,718, new cases 85, death toll 14,126, recovered 11,61,007, active cases 585, total tests 1,85,88,734.

