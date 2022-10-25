Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Chhattisgarh Logs 3 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 223

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,141. The recovery count stood at 11,63,013 after 51 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 223 active cases.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 10:16 am

Chhattisgarh on Monday reported three new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.63 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,377, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 14,141. The recovery count stood at 11,63,013 after 51 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 223 active cases, he said.

Balod, Mahasamund and Raigarh districts witnessed one cases each. No coronavirus cases were reported in 25 of the districts in the state, said the official.

With 477 swab samples examined during the day, the cumulative tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,23,117, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,377, new cases 3, death toll 14,141, recoveries 11,63,013, active cases 223, total tests 1,87,23,117.

(With PTI Inputs)

