Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh Government To Set Up 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant In Korba District

The coal-fired plant, which will come up in Korba district, will be the largest such facility of the state-run power generation company in Chhattisgarh and will be built using  ultramodern technique, Bhupesh Baghel said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 10:23 am

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said a mega thermal power plant with 1,320 MW capacity will be set up in the state. He made the announcement during a review meeting, according to officials.

The coal-fired plant, which will come up in Korba district, will be the largest such facility of the state-run power generation company in Chhattisgarh and will be built using  ultramodern technique, they said.

Related stories

BJP ‘Bowled Bouncer’ To Jharkhand, Lost Government In Bihar: Bhupesh Baghel

PESA Rules Enacted In Chhattisgarh Will Empower Tribals: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Seeks Extension Of GST Compensation For 5 Years At NITI Aayog Meet

To meet the future demand of power, the chief minister gave instructions to establish the unit during the review meeting with officials of state power companies at his official residence here, a government public relations officer said.

Once the plant becomes operational, Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd's (CSPGCL) generation capacity would increase to 4,300 MW, he said.

The proposed plant, which will have two units of 660 MW each, will be based on super critical technology. It will not only ensure regular availability of electricity, but also create employment opportunities, he added.

Managing Director of CSPGCL N K Bizora said in a statement that the plant would be set up using  state-of-the-art technology for which the land is available in Korba West.

The work for getting necessary approvals, coal and water allocation along with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be completed at an accelerated pace so that rise in power demand by 2030-31 can be met through the new unit, he said.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Mega Thermal Power Plant MW Capacity Coal-fired Plant State-run Power Generation Company Managing Director Of CSPGCL N K Bizora Detailed Project Report (DPR)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions