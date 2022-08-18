Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Slams Centre Over Rising Prices, GST On Daily Use Items

Baghel, who arrived here to attend a meeting at the AICC headquarters to decide the roadmap for the party's protest against the government over rising prices.

SP Singh Baghel
SP Singh Baghel

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 6:25 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday attacked the Centre over inflation, saying GST on essential items has put more pressure on the common person already reeling under rising prices.

Baghel, who arrived here to attend a meeting at the AICC headquarters to decide the roadmap for the party's protest against the government over rising prices, said inflation is rising continuously and GST imposed on essential products is contributing to it.

"Inflation is increasing as GST is added to essential items. It has put a pressure on the common person who is already reeling under inflation," he told reporters here.

The central government has also levied GST on milk products, increasing its prices, he said. They are also cancelling trains which was not done earlier by any government, he alleged.

"Moreover, the central government is least bothered in providing relief to citizens from this inflation...we are protesting against this," Baghel added.

(With PTI inputs) 

