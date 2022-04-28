Chhattisgarh: BSF Constable Shoots Himself Dead In Kanker

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am at the BSF's camp in Kamtera village under Koyalibeda police station limits, located about 200 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker for anti-Naxal operations. “Constable Ujjawal Nandi (33), belonging to the BSF's 30th battalion, shot himself with an X95 rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood,” the official said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step,” he said.

Nandi was a native of Nadia district in West Bengal.

The body was shifted to Koyalibeda Community Health Centre from where it will be shifted to Raipur. The mortal remains will then be taken to Nandi's native place, the official said.