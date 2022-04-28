Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Chhattisgarh: BSF Constable Shoots Himself Dead In Kanker

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.

Chhattisgarh: BSF Constable Shoots Himself Dead In Kanker
BSF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 12:20 pm

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am at the BSF's camp in Kamtera village under Koyalibeda police station limits, located about 200 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

Related stories

Two More Arrested In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Violence Case

Badminton Asia Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enter Quarter-finals

Efforts To Tame Bhalswa Landfill Fire Continue For Third Day

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker for anti-Naxal operations. “Constable Ujjawal Nandi (33), belonging to the BSF's 30th battalion, shot himself with an X95 rifle at his barrack in the camp. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him lying dead in a pool of blood,” the official said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step,” he said.
Nandi was a native of Nadia district in West Bengal.

The body was shifted to Koyalibeda Community Health Centre from where it will be shifted to Raipur. The mortal remains will then be taken to Nandi's native place, the official said. 

Tags

National Chhattisgarh BSF Border Security Force (BSF) Suicide Cases West Bengal Nadia District Ujjawal Nandi Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs