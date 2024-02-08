Chennai: Schools Receive Bomb Threat Over E-Mails, Students Sent Home; Police In Action

A number of schools in Chennai received bomb threats via email on Thursday. Following the development, Chennai police promptly mobilised forces and reached the schools in question with bomb disposal squads.
In light of the uncertain situation where the safety of the students were in question, the parents rushed to the schools to receive their wards upon receiving a mail from the principal.
However, the investigating officers have urged people not to panic, and assured them that action was being taken to identify the culprit who sent the emails.’
The Chennai Public school in DAV Gopalapuram and St Mary’s School, Parrys are amongst the schools which were sent bomb threat mail.