Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Shah, Chirag Paswan & Others Present | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh as Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu looks on during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.
Nara Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony in Vijayawada.
Minister Narendra Modi with Superstar Rajinikanth during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Chirag Paswan with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.
Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.
