Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Shah, Chirag Paswan & Others Present | In Pics

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan being sworn in as his deputy. Present at the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among others.

Narendra Modi with N Chandrababu Naidu | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.

1/10
Narendra Modi with N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan
Narendra Modi with N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at Naidu's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.

2/10
Narendra Modi being felicitated during the swearing-in ceremony
Narendra Modi being felicitated during the swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.

3/10
Narendra Modi with Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi
Narendra Modi with Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Amaravati. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Chirag Paswan are also seen.

4/10
Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh
Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Nara Lokesh as Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu looks on during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada.

5/10
Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as CM
Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as CM

Nara Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony in Vijayawada.

6/10
Narendra Modi with Rajinikanth
Narendra Modi with Rajinikanth

Minister Narendra Modi with Superstar Rajinikanth during the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.

7/10
Modi with Governor S Abdul Nazeer, AP CM Naidu and state ministers
Modi with Governor S Abdul Nazeer, AP CM Naidu and state ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo and newly sworn Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state ministers Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and others during the ceremony, in Amaravati.

8/10
Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan and Tamilisai Soundararajan
Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan and Tamilisai Soundararajan

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Chirag Paswan with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.

9/10
Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari
Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada.

10/10
Modi with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and K Chiranjeevi
Modi with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and K Chiranjeevi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Amaravati.

