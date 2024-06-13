National

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM; PM Modi, Shah, Chirag Paswan & Others Present | In Pics

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan being sworn in as his deputy. Present at the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among others.