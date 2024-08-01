National

Chamba: 5 Pilgrims Injured In Landslide As Heavy Rains Batter Himachal; Cars, Roads Damaged

Officials said that traffic in Chamba has taken a hit owing to the incessant rainfall and landslides, adding that PWD is working to clear the path.

Visuals from Himachal's Chamba | Photo: X/@ians_india
info_icon

At least five of the 14 pilgrims on the Mani Mahesh Yatra were injured after they got caught in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. One of the female pilgrim is reportedly in a critical condition.

The group from Kangra, which had started its journey from Hadsar, was resting near Goi Nala when the landslide took place. A medical team was rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident as received, Dr Ruchika Thakur told news agency IANS.

TRACK: Weather News LIVE Updates

Reportedly three of the injured persons were referred to Chamba Medical College, while the remaining two were discharged after first aid.

Two of the people of the group said that some were crossing the drain when the landslide took place. All of them were from the same family, a News18 Hindi report said.

Notably, the Mani Mahesh Yatra will formally commence on August 26 and will conclude on September 11. Last week as well, a youth from Kangra, who had returned from the Mani Mahesh Yatra, died due to breathing issues.

Torrential downpour since Wednesday night has caused severe damage in Chamba, especially in Churah and Rajnagar.

Visuals from the district showed several roads being blocked and damaged while vehicles were seen buried under debris.

Additionally, the widespread damage has also led to major connecting roads being damaged. The Public Works Department is working towards restoring the Chamba-Tissa main road which has been blocked by landslide debris, isolating the sub-district of Churah from other areas.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at 20 stations in Himachal and the rainfall would continue in the state, said Sandeep Sharma, a meteorological expert.

Sharma noted that an orange alert of heavy rain has been issued for Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts for the day. The wet spell would continue for the next four-five days in the state.

