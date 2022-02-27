Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Centre Working Tirelessly To Evacuate Indians Stranded In Ukraine, PM Modi Asserts

India on Saturday embarked on the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the soaring tension in Ukraine after Russian military offensive.

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 3:47 pm

Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its natives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all citizens stuck in Ukraine.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

"In difficult times India has given priority to the lives of every Indian. We have left no stone unturned to rescue our people. Operation Ganga is underway to bring our sons and daughters back to India from Ukraine," the prime minister said.

"In these tough times it is essential to make the country strong. The people who have been involved in arms deals cannot strengthen the country. The dynasts who support terrorism cannot strength the country," Modi said while taking a swipe at the rivals.

