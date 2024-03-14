Pet Dog Attacks Row: Centre Bans 23 Breeds Of 'Ferocious Dogs, Asks States To Stop Sale And Breeding

Amid a sudden rise in instances of people's deaths owing to pet dog attacks in the country, the central government on March 12 directed the states and Union Territories to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs.
Moreover, in its letter, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying also clearly mentioned that the dogs which have already been adopted as pets should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.
Which breeds are considered for the ban?
As per the official statement issued by the expert panel set up by the Centre, 23 breeds of dogs, including mixed and cross breeds, have been identified as ferocious and dangerous for human lives.
The list of the breeds includes Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, and Caucasian Shepherd Dog among the others.
Other breeds include South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso and Bandog.
"...the above dog breeds, including crossbreeds, shall be prohibited for import, breedings, selling as pet dogs and other purposes," the letter said, quoting the recommendations of the expert panel.
All about the Centre's new direction
Citing a number of serious recent issues of death of human beings due to dog bites by some ferocious breeds of dogs kept as pets, the animal welfare department mentioned that it has received requests from citizens, citizen forums and Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs) to ban some of the breeds of dogs from keeping them as pets and other purposes.
Taking cognisance of the recent incidents, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying had set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of the Animal Husbandry Commissioner with members from various stakeholder organisations and experts.
The new directive has asked the local bodies and state-level departments of animal husbandry to stop issuing any license or permit for the sale and breeding of the above-mentioned banned dog breeds.
In the letter, Joint Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying O P Chaudhary said implementation of the rules is vested in local bodies and state animal welfare boards as well as the Department of Animal Husbandry.