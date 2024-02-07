Greater Noida Mandates Muzzles For Pet Dogs After Recent Bite Incidents

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has decided that pet owners must use muzzles on their dogs while taking them for walks. This rule follows recent incidents of dog bites in the city.
Officials are also working to find places in residential areas where people can feed stray dogs. They're asking Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to help locate these spots. Additionally, officials are ensuring that stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated on time. Anyone found mistreating dogs will face strict consequences.
In neighboring Ghaziabad, the municipal corporation has raised the fee for registering pet dogs from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 starting April 1. This decision has faced criticism from animal rights activists.
Many people, especially in poorer areas, keep stray dogs as pets. They find the existing fee of Rs 500 and the annual renewal requirement burdensome. The municipal corporation is also imposing a Rs 5,000 fine on pet owners who fail to register their pets.
In a recent incident in Gurugram's Sector 5, a dog owner faces legal consequences as their pitbull bit a two-year-old boy and his aunt. The complainant, Naveen Sahu, residing in Bhimgarh Kheri, reported the incident, urging action against the dog owner. An FIR has been filed under Section 289 of the IPC at Sector 5 Police Station.
This incident echoes a similar case in Delhi on January 2, where a pitbull attacked a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, causing significant injuries.