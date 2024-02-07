Greater Noida Mandates Muzzles For Pet Dogs After Recent Bite Incidents



The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has decided that pet owners must use muzzles on their dogs while taking them for walks. This rule follows recent incidents of dog bites in the city.

Officials are also working to find places in residential areas where people can feed stray dogs. They're asking Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to help locate these spots. Additionally, officials are ensuring that stray dogs are sterilised and vaccinated on time. Anyone found mistreating dogs will face strict consequences.