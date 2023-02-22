Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Centralised Online Portal For Admission To UG Courses In West Bengal

Home National

Centralised Online Portal For Admission To UG Courses In West Bengal

As part of the new system, a student can apply to whichever state-run or state-aided college/university offering UG course he/she wants by logging into a single portal rather than logging into the admission portal of a particular institution which will not give him/her the opportunity to check in others.

Higher educational institutions to resume classes in J&K. (File photo-Representational image)
West Bengal Higher Education department to put centralised web-based online portal for online admission PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:26 pm

The West Bengal Higher Education department has decided to put in place a centralised web-based online portal for online admission to undergraduate degree courses in state-run and state-aided colleges and universities.

In a circular, the department said a 10-member committee consisting of Technology Head of MAKAUT Pritimoy Sanyal, Dinabandhu Andrews College Principal Dr Somnath Mukherjee, Additional Director of Public Instructions Madhumita Manna among others will monitor the implementation of the 'centralised online admission portal' in coordination with Higher Education department officials.

"The department of Higher Education has decided to use a centralised web-based online admission portal developed by Webel Technology Ltd for the Under Graduate general degree courses in West Bengal from 2023-24 academic session in all government, government-aided colleges, unitary universities, and state-aided affiliating universities..." the notice, copy of which has been made available to PTI on Wednesday, said.

Related stories

3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief

DU Spot Admission: Over 26200 Candidates Apply For 14000 Vacant Seats In UG Courses

Delhi University To Announce 2nd Round Of Seat Allocation List For Admission To Ug Courses Sunday

This excludes autonomous colleges, minority educational institution colleges, training colleges, law colleges and universities offering courses like fine arts, crafts, dance, music, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, medical colleges and self-financing private colleges, it clarified.

A Higher Education department official told PTI the system, which will be implemented from this academic session, when the admission process will start after the publication of higher secondary and other plus two board examination results, will negate the possibility of interference of college unions in the admission process to UG courses and ensure total fairness and transparency.

As part of the new system, a student can apply to whichever state-run or state-aided college/university offering UG course he/she wants by logging into a single portal rather than logging into the admission portal of a particular institution which will not give him/her the opportunity to check in others.

The UGC recently issued notice to universities and colleges to follow a Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET - UG) but the West Bengal model, applicable to state-run and funded institutions in the state, is not the same as CUET - UG and developed with the state's specific requirements in mind, the official explained.

West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu recently said the state wished to put in place a centralised admission portal for admission to UG courses. Basu had advocated following the same method one year back before the beginning of admission to UG courses but the Higher Education department backed out as several higher education institutions had cited lack of infrastructural support to enforce such a system with immediate effect.

Tags

National Centralised Online Portal Admission UG Courses West Bengal CUET-UG MAKAUT State-run State-aided Colleges Universities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat