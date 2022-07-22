Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CCL Gets Three Emergency Rescue Vehicles

Three air-conditioned emergency rescue vans were flagged off by chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) PM Prasad at its headquarters here on Friday.

undefined
coal mining (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:23 pm

Three air-conditioned emergency rescue vans were flagged off by chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) PM Prasad at its headquarters here on Friday.

The vans with a sitting capacity of seven persons are equipped with all the necessary apparatus, including a fire extinguisher and gas protector. It has 18 breathing instruments along with two reviving apparatus, an official statement said.

Two vans will be deployed at the Mines Rescue Station in Ramgarh and one at Rescue Rooms-with-Refresher Training Facility in Churi Underground Mines in the North Karanpura area in Chatra district.

Prasad said safety in operations is of utmost priority to the company.

Earlier in the day, Akanksha Kumari was felicitated for becoming the first woman in the country to be trained in mines rescue and recovery work, the statement said.

She is also the first woman mining engineer of Coal India Limited to work in underground mines, it said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Bengal Coal Pilferage Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 41 Accused

Vatsal Agarwal- An Emerging Powerhouse of talent in the Coal & Met Coke industry

Cong hits out at Government For Making Blending Of Imported Coal Mandatory For Domestic Power Producers

Tags

National Chatra District North Karanpura Area Churi Underground Mines Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) Headquarters PM Prasad Three Air-conditioned Emergency Rescue Vans Chairman-cum-managing Director (CMD)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General