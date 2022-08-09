Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Sending Summons To Anubrata In Connection With Cattle Smuggling Scam

“The necessary notice will be served to Anubrata Mondal today. We have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning at around 11 am,” the official told PTI.

undefined
CBI Sending Summons To Anubrata In Connection With Cattle Smuggling Scam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

CBI is sending its officers to serve summons to senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal at his residence in Bolpur on Tuesday to appear before it in the city in connection with the ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling scam, an official of the agency said.

Mondal, who had skipped meeting CBI officers on Monday citing health reasons and went to a government hospital, will be asked him to appear before the central agency's sleuths on Wednesday, he said.

CBI officers are going to his Bolpur residence to serve the notice to ensure that Mondal has received the summons personally and cannot say that he did not receive the communication, the official told PTI.

Related stories

CBI Conducts Searches At 30 Locations Over Irregularities In J-K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment

HC Dismisses CBI Probe Plea By Arrested Jharkhand MLA In cash Haul Case

CBI Books Two Former Officials Of Delhi Metro In A Graft Case

“The necessary notice will be served to Anubrata Mondal today. We have asked him to come to our Nizam Palace office in the city on Wednesday morning at around 11 am,” the official told PTI.

CBI officers are going to his Bolpur residence to serve the notice to ensure that Mondal has received the summons personally and cannot say that he did not receive the communication, he said.

This will be the 10th time that the TMC Birbhum president is being summoned by CBI in connection with the scam.

Last time the central probe agency had summoned  Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, was on August 5 to appear before it on Monday. But he had sent an e-mail on Sunday expressing his inability to appear it due to a medical check-up.

After doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital said that he did not require hospitalisation and suffers from some chronic diseases, Mondal left for his Bolpur residence on Monday evening itself.

Two CBI officers had gone to Mondal's Chinar Park residence in the city on Monday evening, but the TMC leader left for Bolpur by then.

Mondal has been questioned twice by the central agency, which in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case. His bodyguard Saigal Hossain has been arrested by the probe agency.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI Cattle Smuggling Case TMC Leader Investigation/Enquiry Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula Pair Adds More Gold To India's Tally On Super Sunday

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal Defies Age, Wins His 13th CWG Medal - In Pics