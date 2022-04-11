Monday, Apr 11, 2022
CBI Arrests One More Person In Birbhum Killings Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday apprehended one more person in connection with the Birbhum killings, taking the total number of arrests made by the agency in the case to five.

CBI Team in Birbhum PTI Photo

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:55 am

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday apprehended one more person in connection with the Birbhum killings, taking the total number of arrests made by the agency in the case to five, an official said.

The accused, identified as Samir Sheikh, a resident of Bogtui village, was called by CBI sleuths for questioning on Sunday morning, he said.

"This man’s name cropped up every time we spoke with eye-witnesses. Today, he was giving us different versions and trying to confuse us. We arrested him and will continue questioning him," the CBI official said.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested four accused people from Mumbai.

The West Bengal Police had further arrested 22 people for their alleged involvement in the case. All of them are presently in CBI custody.

Nine people died of burn injuries after assailants threw petrol bombs at several houses in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town on March 21 following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government was earlier probing the case, which was later handed over to the CBI as per the Calcutta High Court's order.

