National

Canada Intel Chief Vigneault Visited India Twice This Year In Nijjar Case: Report

Khalistan terrorist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, 30 kilometers from Vancouver, on June 18 last year.

PTI
Slain Khalistan terrorist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Canada intelligence chief David Vigneault has made two unannounced visits to India this year to meet Indian officials to discuss the killing of Khalistan terrorist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian intel chief Vigneault has made the visits to India in the first quarter of this year, reports said.

Protest over shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar - null
Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Whose Murder In Canada Has Triggered Tensions With India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Vigneault travelled to New Delhi in February and March – before Canada announced the arrest of four Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar’s killing, HT reported.

The report also said Vigneault provided additional information, including intercepted communications, to his Indian interlocutors.

Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada - null
Who Was Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, What Do We Know Of His Killing In Canada?

BY Outlook Web Desk

India-Canada relations hit lowest ebb after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the country’s Parliament on September 18 last year about “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian government agents and Nijjar’s murder.

India dismissed Trudeau’s allegation as “absurd” and officials have maintained it is not the government’s policy to engage in acts like the killing of Nijjar.

Pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar shot dead in Canada - null
Wanted In India, Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

BY Outlook Web Desk

Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in Surrey, 30 kilometers from Vancouver, on June 18 last year.

Nijjar was declared a terrorist by India in 2020 and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The report said the information provided by Vigneault included phone numbers, intercepts of communications using encrypted messaging apps and other information gathered by Canadian investigators.

India has been maintaining that Canada has not provided any evidence regarding Nijjar’s killing. On May 13, External affairs minister S Jaishankar in a presser said India is open to conducting a probe if Canada has any evidence that is relevant.

“We have never received anything which is specific and worthy of being pursued by our investigative agencies, and I am not aware that anything has changed in the last few days in that regard,” Jaishankar had said.

Vigneault’s visits came weeks before Canadian authorities arrested and charged three Indian nationals – Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar, both 22 – for the murder of Nijjar on May 3.

Canadian authorities subsequently arrested a fourth Indian identified as 22-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Heads Of Mauritius, Maldives Arrive In Delhi; Rajnikanth To Attend Swearing-in
  2. Canada Intel Chief Vigneault Visited India Twice This Year In Nijjar Case: Report
  3. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Here Is How To Check Score Card
  4. ‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China
  5. BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Here Is Who Is Getting What
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Fest 2024: Country Music Lovers Flock To Nashville For The Grandest Music Concerts – View Pics
  2. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  3. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  4. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  5. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win
  3. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  4. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  5. French Open Day 14 Recap: Swiatek Claims Title Hat-Trick; Arevalo-Pavic Win Men's Doubles Final
World News
  1. Columbia To Suspend Coal Exports To Israel; 210 Palestinians 'Killed' Amid Hostage Rescue Op | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  3. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  4. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  5. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Heads Of Mauritius, Maldives Arrive In Delhi; Rajnikanth To Attend Swearing-in
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Here Is How To Check Score Card
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win