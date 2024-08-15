Can Nationalist History Accommodate Our Nation's Past?

The rise of Hindutva-driven nationalism as the dominant narrative of politics in the last few years has made nationalism a serious point of reference. Efforts have also been made to trace the histories of those heroes of the national movement who have not been given due recognition by non-BJP govern­ments. This self-claimed revisionist historical quest, however, is driven by two contradictory impulses. First, it wants to replace the established official history of the national move­ment by identifying a new set of nationalist leaders as heroes. The transformation of V D Savarkar as a new official national icon is very relevant in this regard. Secondly, and quite para­doxically, the Hindutva project of revisionist history shares the assumptions, framework and modes of represen­tation esta­blished by the postcolonial Indian state for the official portra­yal of the national movement over the years. They simply want to write a new official history of the national movement, which does not necessarily have to accommodate the no-so-heroic historical subjects and their everyday struggles.