National

Cal HC Allows Ram Navami Procession In Howrah

The court mandated that the procession will be held with a maximum of 200 participants and five volunteers will monitor that the number is not breached.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Cal HC Allows Ram Navami Procession In Howrah Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions to ensure the event proceeds without tension.

The petitioners had requested permission for the procession, starting from near Shibpur IIEST to Ramkrishnapur ferry ghat on the banks of the Hooghly.

Justice Jay Sengupta permitted the procession, stipulating that no provocative slogans are to be chanted and that it must proceed without stopping en route on Ram Navami, which falls on Wednesday.

The court mandated that the procession will be held with a maximum of 200 participants and five volunteers will monitor that the number is not breached.

Advertisement

The West Bengal government had highlighted unrest during last year's procession, indicating an ongoing NIA investigation into the incident.

In light of this, the government proposed an alternative route for the procession, which the organisers contested, leading to their petition in the high court.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region