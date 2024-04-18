National

Cachar District Administration Imposes Prohibitory Order Along Indo-Bangla Border

Movement has been restricted within the one km area of the Indo-Bangladesh border from sunset to sunrise under Section 144 CrPC, according to an order issued by District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Wednesday.

Cachar district administration imposes prohibitory order along Bangladesh border
The Cachar district administration has imposed prohibitory order along its 33.6 km border with Bangladesh to prevent infiltration, cattle smuggling and illegal activities during the Lok Sabha elections scheduled here in the second phase on April 26, an official said.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for two months, the official said.

Movement along River Surma has also been restricted while fishing in the river can be done only with the permission of the Katigorah Circle Officer.

Besides, the movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to ply within five km of the international border only with a permit issued by the Katigorah Circle Officer.

The restrictions are, however, not applicable to central and state government officials.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed on April 2 throughout the district in apprehension of breach of peace, public tranquillity and safety of the public during the election period.

No person or group will be allowed to carry weapons like lathi, lance, spears, 'dao' or any other article which can be used as a weapon of offence.

Carrying of guns, toy pistols, revolvers, and carrying or using any bomb, crackers or any other materials which can produce sound or any chemical effect was also prohibited.

