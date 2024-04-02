National

Businessman Dies, Wife Hospitalised After Employee Attacks Couple In Agra

A case has been lodged and efforts are underway to nab the accused, police said.

PTI
Updated on:
Businessman dies, wife injured in Agra after allegedly beaten by a worker File Photo
A businessman died and his wife was injured in Agra on Monday after they were allegedly beaten up by a worker at his shop and his aides who also robbed their house, police said.

A case has been lodged and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said.

Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) said the incident took place this evening at the house of trader Dileep Gupta in Vijay Nagar Colony under the limits of the Hariparwat Police Station in Agra.

The servant along with a few accomplices entered the businessman's house on Monday evening and allegedly thrashed the couple, leaving them injured, Rai said.

They also allegedly robbed the house before fleeing, he said.

After the incident, the couple were taken to a hospital in Agra where Gupta was declared brought dead by the doctors and his wife was admitted for treatment, the police said.

The main accused was working at Gupta's shop for the past four years, they said.

Based on a complaint by the trader's son, a complaint has been registered against the worker and his associates, the DCP said.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused and further investigation is on, he added.

