Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Buhari refused bail

City-based businessman Ahmed A R Buhari, who the Enforcement Directorate arrested (ED) connected with a money laundering case, was refused bail by the Madras High Court on Monday.

Buhari refused bail
Madras HC Order Staying Slaughter Ban To Cover Entire Country: Supreme Court File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 8:21 pm

The charge against Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Private Limited, was that he had supplied low-quality coal to the public sector undertakings of the State and the Centre by producing fraudulent certificates of sampling and analysis by suppressing the facts on its original quality. Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail plea today.


 Buhari was arrested in the first week of March under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by the ED after the CBI registered an FIR against him.

Related stories

Supreme Court Declines To Refer Appeal Against Madras HC On Vanniyar Quota Row

No Registration Of Property On Water Bodies: Madras HC

Strictly Comply With Rules To Ensure Fair Elections: Madras HC Tells TNSEC


 Investigations had revealed that Ahmed Buhari had generated over Rs 564 crore through the overvaluation of coal and diverted Rs more than Rs 557 crore through his companies before routing them back to the country. 

Tags

National Indian Government Indian Judiciary Tamil Nadu Government Chennai Law Enforcement Coastal Energy Private Limited Ahmed A R Buhari Justice G Jayachandran Bail Plea Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Enforcement Directorate (ED) Ahmed A R Buhari Justice G Jayachandran Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock