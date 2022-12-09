Friday, Dec 09, 2022
BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Fire Along IB In Rajasthan

BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Fire Along IB In Rajasthan

The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, officials said.  

Border Security Force (BSF) - Representational Image
Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire late Friday evening PTI

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 10:32 pm

Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire late Friday evening in the Anupgarh sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said.  

No casualties have been reported on the Indian side, they said.  The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, officials said.  

Some movement of locals along the Indian side is understood to have first drawn fire from the Pakistani side following which the BSF troops retaliated, they said. It is very rare that the troops exchange fire along the Rajasthan front of the IB that runs along Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu too. More details and inputs on the incident are awaited, a senior officer of the border force said. 

(With PTI inputs)

National
