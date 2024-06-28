National

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Urges High Court To Cancel Child Sex Abuse Case Against Him

The child sex abuse case was filed against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. According to the victim's mother, Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting in February this year at the BJP leader's house in Dollars Colony.

Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Urging the Karnataka High Court to cancel the child sex abuse case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday filed a petition.

This development came a day after police filed a chargesheet against Mr Yediyurappa in a special court. Earlier, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring the investigation to the crime investigation department (CID) from the Sadashivanagar police.

Outlook Web Desk

On June 17, CID interrogated Yediyurappa for three hours in connection with the case.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Mr Yediyurappa in the case.

About the POCSO case filed against Yediyurappa

The child sex abuse case was filed against the veteran politician based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. According to the victim's mother, Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting in February this year at the BJP leader's house in Dollars Colony.

However, firmly denying the charge, former Karnataka chief minister Mr Yediyurappa said, "People would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me."

The 54-year-old complainant passed away at a private hospital last month due to lung cancer.

