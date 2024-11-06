National

Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada

On Sunday, a violent incident occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Individuals carrying Khalistani flags clashed with those holding Indian flags, resulting in physical altercations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: X@DrSJaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday described the Brampton Hindu temple incident as "deeply concerning", saying it illustrates the "political space" that "extremist forces" are being granted in Canada.

Jaishankar was addressing a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong when he also accused Ottawa of developing a “pattern of making allegations without providing specifics.” 

“What happened ... at the Hindu temple in Canada ... was obviously deeply concerning. You would have seen a statement first by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our Prime Minister,” Jaishankar told reporters.

The external affairs minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at G20 Summit in New Delhi, 2023.
The Real Reason Behind India And Canada's Failing Diplomatic Ties

BY Seema Guha

On Sunday, a violent incident occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Individuals carrying Khalistani flags clashed with those holding Indian flags, resulting in physical altercations involving flagpoles and punches. Peel Regional Police arrested three individuals in connection with the violence and are conducting an ongoing investigation.

In a post on X on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve.”

He added, “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, stating that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

“Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” the post added.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada started with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was potentially involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist, in June 2023.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, an allegation rejected by India as “absurd.” Nijjar was designated a terrorist by India. 

The situation escalated with both countries expelling diplomats and imposing travel restrictions. India recalled its High Commissioner, Sanjay Verma, and other officials from Canada, while Canada expelled six Indian diplomats.

