Bombay HC Pulls Up Navy Over High-Rise Near INS Shikra

Court questions delay in action, says security concerns will not be taken lightly

Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Alleging Mass Rejection Of BMC Poll Nominations
Bombay High Court | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bombay High Court questioned naval authorities over a 23-storey building coming up near INS Shikra, asking if officials had been “sleeping” since construction began in 2021.

  • The Navy has sought to halt the project citing security risks, and the court had earlier temporarily stopped work ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit.

  • While acknowledging security concerns, the court indicated it may allow construction up to the permitted height of 53.07 metres and said the building could be demolished if ultimately found to pose a threat.

The Bombay High Court pulled up naval authorities on Wednesday, asking if officials had been "sleeping" while a 23-story high-rise began to come up near INS Shikra, the Navy's premier air station in South Mumbai.

The rebuke came as a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri heard a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra. The Navy is seeking to halt the project, citing significant security risks to the sensitive military installation.

"Were you sleeping all this time?" the court said, asking why the construction -- which, according to the Navy, began in 2021 -- was allowed in the first place.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city on Monday, the court temporarily suspended the construction activities, citing pressing security concerns.

Advocate R V Govilkar, speaking on behalf of the Navy, stated on Wednesday that construction was allowed in the area up to 53.07 meters.

The bench submitted the case for additional hearing on Friday, acknowledging that it may issue an interim order permitting building up to this height despite the security concerns.

But the bench also pointed out that the naval authorities ought to have been more vigilant.

"Were you sleeping all this time? The Navy should have been more diligent. You should have regularly scouted the area near the air station to ensure that such constructions do not come up," Justice Ghuge said.

Installations such as naval air stations are of paramount importance for the country's security, the HC said, adding, "These are defence forces. Because of them, we are alive. We will not take security issues lightly." The court will ensure in its interim order that if, after the final hearing, the building is found to be a security concern, it will be demolished, the bench said. 

