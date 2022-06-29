Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Udaipur: Body Of Deceased Tailor Handed Over To Family After Post-Mortem

Deceased tailor Kanhaiya Lal's funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 here amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals.

Udaipur: Body Of Deceased Tailor Handed Over To Family After Post-Mortem
Kanhaiya Lal was working at his shop before he was attacked by an assailant with a sharp weapon in U PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 1:27 pm

The body of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was brutally murdered by two men here, was handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday, officials said.

Lal's funeral procession started from his house at sector 14 here amid tight security arrangements in the presence of hundreds of locals.

Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also visited Lal's house.

Lal was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Related stories

Ministry of Home Affairs Directs NIA To Take Over 'Brutal' Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur

Leaders, Muslim Bodies Condemn Beheading Of Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Over Prophet Remarks

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

A day after the murder, heavy deployment of police has been made in the city.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a high level meeting at 12 pm with state minister for Home Rajendra Yadav, Chief secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, DGP, DG Intelligence and other senior officers, official sources said.

Tags

National Udaipur Tailor Murdered Rajasthan Post Mortem Funeral Curfew Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday