BJP Wins Gopalganj Assembly Bypoll In Bihar

Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Updated: 06 Nov 2022 3:12 pm

The BJP on Sunday retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a by-poll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest.

BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Mayawati's BSP, often accused of being the BJP's "B team" by the RJD, finished third and fourth respectively, together accounting for more than 20,000 votes.

Notably, BSP candidate Indira Yadav is the wife of Sadhu Yadav, younger brother of RJD president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi.  Sadhu Yadav had won the seat in 2000.

Yadav has been disqualified from contesting polls after conviction in a case related to misbehavior with an IAS officer. 

(With PTI Inputs)

