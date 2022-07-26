BJP View On UCC Clear, That Should Also Be Taken As Government Stand: Law Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said the BJP's view on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is clear, and suggested that it should be taken as the view of the government as well on the issue.

The BJP and its leaders have in the past supported the implementation of UCC in the county that would replace personal laws based on scriptures and customs of various religious communities with a common set of rules governing every citizen.

Responding to a debate on Family Courts Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, "About Uniform Civil Code, you know what our government's thinking is on it. We want that what is out party's ideology should be taken as the country's ideology," he said, drawing protest from Opposition benches.

But Rijiju doubled down, "It's only a party that form a government." BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali said any political party's ideology cannot said to be the country's ideology and demanded the minister's remarks be expunged.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha last week, Rijiju had said no decision has been taken yet on the implementation of a UCC as the matter is sub-judice. He also said there are some writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court on the issue.

