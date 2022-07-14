Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
National

BJP To Keep Piyush Goyal As Its Leader In Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep Union minister Piyush Goyal as its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Union minister Piyush Goyal

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 7:06 pm

The BJP has retained Union minister Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for him to continue as the Leader of the House following his election to Parliament for a third term.

Goyal (58) was the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha prior to his third term as well, so it will be a mere formality necessitated by his fresh term. Sources said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has communicated its decision to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The saffron party will also have to pick its deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament as the term of former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who held the position, ended recently.

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

