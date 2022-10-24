Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Threatens To Gherao CM’s Residence On October 31

BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said the party has demanded a CBI probe into the incident as Odisha police are shielding the political leaders linked to alleged the racket. allegedly run by Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand who are presently in jail.

File photo of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik
The opposition BJP has threatened to gherao Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's residence

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:55 pm

The opposition BJP has threatened to gherao Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence if prompt action is not taken by the state police in the Archana Nag blackmailing case and the killing of a BJD zilla parishad member.

BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the chief minister's residence will be gheraoed on October 31 if the Odisha police failed to take action in 48 hours. He made the announcement on Sunday after the BJP activists ended their 24-hour 'Satyagraha' near the city police headquarters here in support of the two demands.

“We are giving 48 hours to the DGP, Odisha and the commissioner of police. BJP will gherao the CM’s residence and agitate across the state if proper action is not taken by the police,” Harichandan told reporters here. Alleging that the police did not act in accordance to the law due to “pressure” from the ruling BJD, he said, “The police is working in the interest of the ruling party due to the intervention by the chief minister, who is also in charge of the home department”.

Police claimed that Archana Nag befriended and provided feminine company to rich and influential persons, like politicians, businessmen and film producers and took pictures of their intimate moments. She later blackmailed and extorted money from them.

BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar said the party has demanded a CBI probe into the incident as Odisha police are shielding the political leaders linked to alleged the racket. allegedly run by Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand who are presently in jail.

“If the government is clean then why is it afraid of a CBI probe? The woman and her husband had a close association with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders,” Lekhashree alleged. The couple was arrested earlier this month and is now behind the bars.

Alleging that the police is shielding Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das in the BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo’s death case though there are "enough evidence" against him, Harichandan said  “We demand justice in both cases,” Das has denied any role in the incident in which  Sahoo's body was found hanging near his home on the outskirts of the city in September.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On His Birthday

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Thanks CBI For Making Historic Wheel Of Konark Temple Logo Of Interpol

Don’t Feel Tired While Working For People: Naveen Patnaik

Tags

National BJP Threatens Gherao CM’s Residence Opposition CBI Probe Political Leaders BJD Zilla Parishad Member BLACK MAILING CASE

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271