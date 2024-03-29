Mukhtar Ansari Death: 'Blessing', Says Family Of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai Killed by Gangster-Politician

The family of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai has expressedThe family of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was killed by gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, termed the latter's death as a "blessing from the almighty".
Ansari, a five-term MLA died on Thursday night at Banda Medical College due to a heart attack. His family has long asserted allegations that he was subjected to slow poisoning. Conversely, the Congress party has labelled Rai's demise as "institutional murder" and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.
Responding to Ansari's death, Piyush Rai, the son of the late BJP MLA, remarked that the death of Mukhtar Ansari is indeed a divine blessing for their family.
He also stated, "My mother and I have received the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Baba Gorakhnath."
Meanwhile, the wife of Krishnanand Rai said, "What can I say? This is the blessing of the Almighty. I used to pray to him for justice, and today justice has been served. We never celebrated Holi after the incident; I felt that today is Holi for us."
Who Was BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai?
Krishnanand Rai was a leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and worked as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh. In 2002, during the UP assembly elections, he won from the Mohammadabad area as a BJP candidate, which made him well-known in politics.
The case surrounding Krishnanand Rai's murder dates back to July 15, 2001, when armed assailants attacked Ansari's convoy, purportedly on orders from Rai himself. Despite surviving the attempt on his life, Ansari remained convinced that Rai orchestrated the assault.
Four years later, on November 29, 2005, Rai was fatally shot by one of Ansari's associates, Munna Bajrangi, as he left his house to attend a cricket match.
It was also revealed that 67 bullets were extracted from Rai's body alongside those of six of his companions.