Mukhtar Ansari Death: Freedom Fighter's Grandson, Ex-Vice-President's Relative & A Gangster | 5 Facts On Former MLA

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari died of a heart attack on Thursday after being transferred from Banda jail to a medical college in Banda for treatment. This was his second hospitalization within two days, with the previous one occurring on Tuesday due to abdominal pain.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Mukhtar Ansari Photo: PTI
Mukhtar Ansari, a prominent figure straddling the worlds of crime and politics in Uttar Pradesh, died on Thursday at the age of 60 due to cardiac arrest in a hospital in Banda. His deteriorating health prompted authorities to transfer him from Banda jail to the medical college in Banda for treatment, marking the second instance within two days.

Previously, Ansari had been hospitalised for approximately 14 hours on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Banda due to complaints of abdominal pain.

Early Life And Family Background

Ansari was born into an influential family in 1963. He left behind a legacy marked by a series of criminal accusations and a notable political career.

Ansari's paternal grandfather, Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, was a significant leader in the Indian National Congress, serving as its president in 1927. On the maternal side, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Ansari's grandfather, was a decorated officer in the Indian Army, earning the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously. Also, he was the relative of former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

Rise In Crime

His journey into the underworld began in 1978 when he was just 15, facing charges of criminal intimidation. Over the years, his notoriety grew, with numerous cases of murder and other serious offences lodged against him, totalling a staggering 63 criminal cases.

Political Career

Ansari's impact extended into the political realm as well. His journey into politics commenced in the early 1990s when he emerged as a leader in the student union at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

He was known as the 'Bahubali' of Poorvanchal and was infamous in the 1990s for his involvement in criminal activities across the districts of Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, and Jaunpur.

Over a span from 1996 to 2022, he secured the position of MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau constituency on five occasions, representing a variety of political factions, including the Bahujan Samaj Party, and also standing as an independent candidate.

Legal Scrutiny And Convictions

In recent years, Ansari faced increasing legal scrutiny, resulting in convictions in eight criminal cases since September 2022 alone. These convictions included serious charges such as murder and gang-related activities. Despite his political success, his criminal activities often overshadowed his political career, with high-profile cases such as the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 drawing significant attention.

Police Actions And Seizures

In addition to his criminal exploits, Ansari's gang faced intense scrutiny from Uttar Pradesh Police, resulting in the seizure or demolition of illegal properties worth over ₹608 crore since 2020.

