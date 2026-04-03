BJP hails passage of Jan Vishwas Bill as major reform

The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 was passed by Parliament on Friday, and the BJP praised it as a "decisive," "meaningful," and "giant step" in improving living and economic conditions in India.



The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of sections) Bill, 2026, which amends 784 sections in 79 central laws to decriminalise and rationalise minor infractions in order to further improve the business environment and prevent harassment of individuals, was enacted by Parliament on Thursday.