BJP hails passage of Jan Vishwas Bill as major reform

Summary of this article
The BJP welcomed Parliament passing the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which amends 784 provisions across 79 central laws to decriminalise minor offences and rationalise penalties.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill is a “giant step” towards improving ease of living and ease of doing business in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a “New India.”
Union ministers and BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Nabin, said the reform will reduce compliance burdens and benefit citizens, MSMEs, startups and small businesses.
The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 was passed by Parliament on Friday, and the BJP praised it as a "decisive," "meaningful," and "giant step" in improving living and economic conditions in India.
The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of sections) Bill, 2026, which amends 784 sections in 79 central laws to decriminalise and rationalise minor infractions in order to further improve the business environment and prevent harassment of individuals, was enacted by Parliament on Thursday.
In a post on X late Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 in Parliament is India's giant step towards accelerating ease of living and ease of business." "Cutting down on several legal provisions makes Modi Ji's vision of New India a grand reality by making life easier and business simpler for all," he added.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, marks an important step towards improving ease of living and ease of doing business in the country, with a clear focus on reform and simplification.
"By removing outdated legal provisions and reducing compliance burden, it reflects a governance model rooted in trust and efficiency. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this initiative strengthens the vision of a New India where citizens are empowered, businesses are encouraged and systems are simpler, faster and more effective," Nabin said in a post on X.
Union Industry and Commerce Minister According to Piyush Goyal, the Bill will represent a turning point and bring forth a "new era" of trust-based governance.
"The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 truly is a milestone in the PM Narendra Modi ji-led government's efforts to boost ease of living and ease of doing business. The reduced compliance burden is set to benefit citizens, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), small businesses and startups, ushering in a more enabling and transparent ecosystem," the minister said in a post on X.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it will be a big boost for citizens, MSMEs, startups and small businesses.
"The Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 is a milestone reform that reduces compliance burden and promotes a more transparent, enabling ecosystem," he said in a post on X.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said in a post on X, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 is emerging as a significant and meaningful initiative in the direction of good governance." The Jal Shakti minister added that the "people-centric" Bill not only simplifies unnecessary legal provisions but is also a step towards transparency and accountability, strengthening trust among citizens and entrepreneurs.
BJP national media head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni too said it will bring "historic reform" and boost ease of living and ease of doing business across the nation.
"By reducing outdated compliances and decriminalising minor lapses, this historic reform empowers citizens, strengthens MSMEs and fuels the growth of startups by boosting both Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business across the nation," Baluni said in a post on X.
Baluni said it is not just a policy change, but a transformative move towards a more "responsive and business-friendly India".
With PTI inputs