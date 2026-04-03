BJP hails passage of Jan Vishwas Bill as major reform

Party leaders say law decriminalising minor offences will boost ease of living and doing business

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Union Cabinet
BJP hails passage of Jan Vishwas Bill as major reform Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The BJP welcomed Parliament passing the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which amends 784 provisions across 79 central laws to decriminalise minor offences and rationalise penalties.

  • Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill is a “giant step” towards improving ease of living and ease of doing business in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a “New India.”

  • Union ministers and BJP leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Nitin Nabin, said the reform will reduce compliance burdens and benefit citizens, MSMEs, startups and small businesses.

The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 was passed by Parliament on Friday, and the BJP praised it as a "decisive," "meaningful," and "giant step" in improving living and economic conditions in India.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of sections) Bill, 2026, which amends 784 sections in 79 central laws to decriminalise and rationalise minor infractions in order to further improve the business environment and prevent harassment of individuals, was enacted by Parliament on Thursday.

In a post on X late Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 in Parliament is India's giant step towards accelerating ease of living and ease of business." "Cutting down on several legal provisions makes Modi Ji's vision of New India a grand reality by making life easier and business simpler for all," he added.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin said the passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, marks an important step towards improving ease of living and ease of doing business in the country, with a clear focus on reform and simplification.

Related Content
Last day of the budget session - X
In A First, Himachal Assembly Strips Defector MLAs Of Pension Rights
Centre To Table Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha - PTI; Representative image
Centre To Table Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha
A member of the LGBTQIA+ community holds a placard during a protest against the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai. - Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Parliament Passes Amendment to Transgender Rights Act
The move for implementation of the Women’s Reservations Act-2023 raises many questions: Caste enumeration, horizontal reservation and its timing that coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one UT - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Inside Story Of The Centre's Push For 33% Women’s Quota In Parliament And The Concerns It Sparks
Related Content

"By removing outdated legal provisions and reducing compliance burden, it reflects a governance model rooted in trust and efficiency. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this initiative strengthens the vision of a New India where citizens are empowered, businesses are encouraged and systems are simpler, faster and more effective," Nabin said in a post on X.

Union Industry and Commerce Minister According to Piyush Goyal, the Bill will represent a turning point and bring forth a "new era" of trust-based governance.

"The Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 truly is a milestone in the PM Narendra Modi ji-led government's efforts to boost ease of living and ease of doing business. The reduced compliance burden is set to benefit citizens, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), small businesses and startups, ushering in a more enabling and transparent ecosystem," the minister said in a post on X.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it will be a big boost for citizens, MSMEs, startups and small businesses.

"The Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 is a milestone reform that reduces compliance burden and promotes a more transparent, enabling ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said in a post on X, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026 is emerging as a significant and meaningful initiative in the direction of good governance." The Jal Shakti minister added that the "people-centric" Bill not only simplifies unnecessary legal provisions but is also a step towards transparency and accountability, strengthening trust among citizens and entrepreneurs.

BJP national media head and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni too said it will bring "historic reform" and boost ease of living and ease of doing business across the nation.

"By reducing outdated compliances and decriminalising minor lapses, this historic reform empowers citizens, strengthens MSMEs and fuels the growth of startups by boosting both Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business across the nation," Baluni said in a post on X.

Baluni said it is not just a policy change, but a transformative move towards a more "responsive and business-friendly India".

With PTI inputs

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia