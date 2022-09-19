Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Chief J P Nadda Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Other Sangh Leaders

The meeting comes close on the heels of major organisational changes in the BJP, including dropping of its senior leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, from the party's parliamentary board, its top decision making body. 

BJP working president J P Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 9:24 pm

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday met top leadership of RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat at Udasin Ashram here, Sangh's temporary office, sources said on Monday.

The closed door meeting between Nadda and Sangh's top leadership came a day after all the seven top functionaries of RSS, including five joint general secretaries, held deliberations on several ideological and prevailing issues, they said.

The meeting comes close on the heels of major organisational changes in the BJP, including dropping of its senior leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, from the party's parliamentary board, its top decision making body. 

Earlier this month, Nadda had also attended the three-day RSS coordination meeting in Raipur where issues related to social harmony, economy and national security were discussed.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held just months before assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The BJP is also looking to make several organisational appointments and changes.

Udasin Ashram is being used as a temporary office by Sangh, as its office 'Keshav Kunj' at Jhandewalan is being again constructed. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Related stories

J P Nadda To Visit Churches, Hold Party, Public Meeting In Two-Day Visit To Nagaland

Amit Shah, J P Nadda Eye 2024 Polls, Scheduled To Discuss Roadmap For 144 LS Seats With Other BJP Leaders

First Keep Your Flock Together, Then Talk Of Bharat Jodo: J P Nadda To Congress

Tags

National BJP President JP Nadda RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Udasin Ashram Sangh's Top Leadership Joint General Secretaries Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued