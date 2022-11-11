Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Appoints Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal As In-Charge For Sardarshahar Bypoll

Two election management coordinators have also been appointed for the polls. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The 77-year-old leader died on October 9 after prolonged illness. He was MLA for seven times.

Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Ram Meghwal PTI Photo/PIB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:14 pm

The BJP has appointed Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as party in-charge for the by-election to Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan. Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and Banwarilal Singhal have been made co-incharges by BJP state president Satish Poonia, the party said.   

Similarly, two election management coordinators have also been appointed for the polls. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The 77-year-old leader died on October 9 after prolonged illness. He was MLA for seven times.

Voting for the by-election for Sardarshahr assembly constituency of Churu district will be held on December 5. The last date for nominations will be November 17 and scrutiny of nominations received will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21. 

Counting of votes will take place on December 8. A total of 2,89,579 voters are entitled to vote in the bypoll and 295 polling stations have been readied for the exercise.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Sardarshahr Assembly Rajasthan Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary Banwarilal Singhal BJP State President Satish Poonia Churu District Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report