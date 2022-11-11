The BJP has appointed Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as party in-charge for the by-election to Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan. Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and Banwarilal Singhal have been made co-incharges by BJP state president Satish Poonia, the party said.

Similarly, two election management coordinators have also been appointed for the polls. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The 77-year-old leader died on October 9 after prolonged illness. He was MLA for seven times.

Voting for the by-election for Sardarshahr assembly constituency of Churu district will be held on December 5. The last date for nominations will be November 17 and scrutiny of nominations received will be done on November 18. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 21.

Counting of votes will take place on December 8. A total of 2,89,579 voters are entitled to vote in the bypoll and 295 polling stations have been readied for the exercise.

(With PTI Inputs)