Bihar Government Making Efforts To Provide Opportunities To Budding Entrepreneurs: Minister

The minister said under the Bihar Start-up Policy 2022, an amount of Rs 10 lakh would be given as seed fund for 10 years to young entrepreneurs without interest.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain PTI

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:04 am

Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz on Friday said the state government is making all efforts to provide opportunities to young and budding entrepreneurs. Shahnawaz also launched the Bihar Start-up Policy 2022 and the Start-up Portal here earlier in the day.

“We are providing opportunities to the young entrepreneurs of Bihar to move forward. After the ‘Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojna’, the youth of the state must take advantage of this start-up policy,” he said.

The minister said under the Bihar Start-up Policy 2022, an amount of Rs 10 lakh would be given as seed fund for 10 years to young entrepreneurs without interest. “Necessary provisions have been made under the policy for those who need guidance, training or marketing help to ensure their success even after seed funding. Our thrust is to create an environment for the growth of start-ups in Bihar,” Shahnawaz said.

(With PTI Inputs)

