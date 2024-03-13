Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Makes A U-turn, Says Will Contest LS Elections Now

After announcing that he won’t contest the elections from Asansol parliamentary constituency in West Bengal, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday took a U-turn saying he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Singh had earlier withdrawn his candidature from the seat after BJP had announced his name for the constituency.
Taking to micro-blogging site-X, Singh made the announcement in Hindi saying: “I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to the people and my mother. I seek your blessings and cooperation. Jai Mata Di.”
Earlier, Singh had announced that he won’t contest from Asansol seat after TMC had launched a scathing attack on BJP. TMC had alleged that Singh’s songs made ‘lewd and uncivilised’ remarks about Bengali women.
Singh, a veteran Bhojpuri actor had joined the BJP in 2014. He is renowned for his performances in films like Pratigya, Satya and Har Har Gange.
Earlier, Singh had said : “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of BJP. The party trusted me and declared me the candidate from Asansol but due to some personal reason, I will not be able to contest the election from Asansol."
Asansol is currently held by TMC. It is represented by veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha.