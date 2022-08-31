Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra Aimed At Listening To People: Jairam Ramesh

Various alliance party leaders will attend the public meeting to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh PTI

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 3:42 pm

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will not be a "speaking" yatra but a listening one where Rahul Gandhi will not give speeches but listen to various sections of the society, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

Gandhi will embark on the padayatra, a foot march, covering about 3,500 km from Kanykumari in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir over about 150 days, on September 7. The yatra will traverse through different parts of the country.

Addressing reporters here, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the aim of the party was to unite India, against BJP's 'divide India.'

It was the "biggest political mobilisation" undertaken by the party and factors like social polarisation, economic inequality and concentration of powers with the Centre were reasons behind Gandhi embarking on the foot march, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi is not going to give speeches, he is going to listen," to members of civil society including the Dalits and Adivasis, Ramesh added.

"The Bharat Jodo yatra is not a speaking yatra," but a listening one where Gandhi will keenly listen to the people, he added. "The BJP believes in Bharat todo (divide India).. the Congress believes in Bharat jodo (unite India)," he said and asserted Gandhi will cover the entire distance by foot.

"This is a public, open, transparent excercise," he said, adding, therefore all like-minded persons are being invited to join Gandhi.

After addressing a massive public rally on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Gandhi will start the actual walk from the next morning, Ramesh said, adding, about 23 km would be covered a day in two shifts.

TNCC chief KS Alagiri said DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will join Gandhi at Kanyakumari and handover the Indian national flag to the Congress leader.

Various alliance party leaders will attend the public meeting to be addressed by Gandhi.

