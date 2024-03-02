National

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes From Rajasthan's Dholpur

Gandhi, along with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa and other leaders started the yatra in the presence of a large number of party workers.

PTI
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Rajasthan Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday afternoon.

He was in an open jeep, greeting the party workers who were carrying the party flag. The yatra, which resumed after a break of five days, will enter Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan and the night halt will be in Gwalior, a party spokesperson said here.

