Bengaluru Weather Update: Pleasant October Conditions with Intermittent Showers

Current Weather Conditions

Bengaluru weather today shows pleasant conditions with occasional rain or thundershowers and temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Weather in Bengaluru today features partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 22°C, feeling like 25°C due to 76% humidity. Morning conditions show light rain with a moderate breeze at 8 km/h from the west-northwest direction.

Bangalore weather across the city varies slightly, with Bengaluru-City at 28.6°C, HAL Airport at 24.0°C, and Hebbal at 28.9°C showing comfortable conditions despite 94% humidity in some areas.

Air Quality Status

Bengaluru AQI today shows excellent conditions at 60 AQI (Moderate category) with PM2.5 at 14 µg/m³ and PM10 at 35 µg/m³. Air quality has shown steady improvement since late September, with the cleanest day recorded on September 28 with an AQI of 54. The ongoing rainy season continues to contribute to better air quality across the city.

Current air quality parameters include: