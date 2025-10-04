Bengaluru Weather Update: Pleasant October Conditions with Intermittent Showers

Bengaluru weather: Pleasant conditions with occasional rain and thundershowers. Temperatures range from 20°C to 30°C with high humidity and partly cloudy skies across the city.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Bengaluru Weather Update: Pleasant October Conditions with Intermittent Showers
  • Bengaluru enjoys pleasant 20-30°C weather with occasional afternoon thundershowers today

  • Excellent air quality (AQI 60) with PM2.5 at 14 µg/m³; cleanest since September 28

  • The weekend brings moderate rain on Sunday (89% chance) after today's scattered showers

  • October pattern: 21 rainy days expected with comfortable temperatures and no weather warnings

Current Weather Conditions

Bengaluru weather today shows pleasant conditions with occasional rain or thundershowers and temperatures ranging from 20°C to 30°C on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Weather in Bengaluru today features partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 22°C, feeling like 25°C due to 76% humidity. Morning conditions show light rain with a moderate breeze at 8 km/h from the west-northwest direction.

Bangalore weather across the city varies slightly, with Bengaluru-City at 28.6°C, HAL Airport at 24.0°C, and Hebbal at 28.9°C showing comfortable conditions despite 94% humidity in some areas.

Air Quality Status

Bengaluru AQI today shows excellent conditions at 60 AQI (Moderate category) with PM2.5 at 14 µg/m³ and PM10 at 35 µg/m³. Air quality has shown steady improvement since late September, with the cleanest day recorded on September 28 with an AQI of 54. The ongoing rainy season continues to contribute to better air quality across the city.

Current air quality parameters include:

  • Carbon monoxide: 358 µg/m³ (acceptable levels)

  • UV Index: 9 (Very High) - sun protection recommended

  • Visibility: 5 km due to 75% cloud cover

Bengaluru: Weekend Weather Forecast

Bengaluru weekend weather alert shows continued pleasant conditions with intermittent rainfall:

  • October 4 (Saturday): Cloudy with stray afternoon thunderstorms - temperatures 30°C/20°C with 17% rain probability

  • October 5 (Sunday): Moderate rain with 89% precipitation chance - temperatures 29°C/20°C with cloudy conditions

Weekly Weather Outlook

Bengaluru weather forecast shows consistent patterns through the week:

  • October 6 (Monday): Scattered showers with improved 9.9 km visibility and temperatures 28°C/20°C

  • October 7 (Tuesday): Patchy rain continuing with temperatures 28°C/20°C and lower humidity at 65%

  • October 8-9: Partly cloudy skies without rain and temperatures 28°C/20°C - marking drier conditions

  • October 10: Thunderstorms in the afternoon with 81% humidity returning

Karnataka Rain Today

Karnataka rain today shows widespread moderate rainfall across the state, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected until October 4. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), scattered to widespread rain continues across multiple districts, with no weather warnings issued for Bengaluru specifically.

IMD rain forecast for Bengaluru indicates light to moderate rainfall continuing through the first week of October, contributing to the city's pleasant post-monsoon weather.

Bangalore: Monthly Weather Pattern

Bangalore weather update for October shows 21 rainy days expected out of 31 days, with 6 cloudy days and 3 sunny days. October temperatures typically range 66-82°F (19-28°C) with comfortable conditions and regular afternoon thundershowers.

The city experiences moderate rainfall at 6.06mm with 78% humidity and gentle winds up to 16.2 km/h, making it ideal weather for outdoor activities between rain spells.

