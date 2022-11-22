Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Bengaluru Wakes Up To Light Showers Due To Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal

The IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees and a maximum of 27.2 degrees at 8.30 AM on Tuesday. There was 0.2 mm rainfall during the period.

Rains
Rains Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:31 pm

Bengaluru witnessed light rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and chilly winds on Tuesday morning as a result of the  low-pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department here said rains are expected in the next 48 hours till the cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal weakens further.

Monday was the coldest day in Bengaluru in the month of November in the last 10 years, IMD officials said. They said the city recorded 13.9 degrees Celsius in the city whereas in HAL Airport area it was 12.5 degrees.

IMD officials said 10 years ago on November 19, the city had reported 13.3 degree Celsius. The dip in temperature is attributed to the depression over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees and a maximum of 27.2 degrees at 8.30 AM on Tuesday. There was 0.2 mm rainfall during the period.

"In the next 24 hours, there will be rains at isolated places in the state. Tomorrow, I am expecting rainfall to increase in south interior areas of Karnataka in 16 districts, starting from Ballari and Davangere to Chamarajanagar," IMD Bengaluru Director, Geeta Agnihotri told PTI.

According to the official, scattered rains were likely in other parts of the state in the next three days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

