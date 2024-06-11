Bengaluru: Miscreants Stop Ambulance Carrying Infant, Thrash Driver For Overtaking | On Cam

While an ambulance ideally needs to be given way to pass without stopping on a road, a group of miscreants thrashed the driver of an ambulance in Karnataka's Bengaluru for overtaking them.
The incident took place near Nelamangala toll plaza in Bengaluru when the ambulance was en route to Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru from a private hospital in Tumakuru.
The ambulance, being driven by John, was transporting a critically ill five-month-old baby on oxygen, according to an indiatoday.in report.
The incident was caught on camera, showing four men in a car, allegedly in an inebriated condition, chasing the ambulance. Seemingly enraged by the ambulance's speed, the four men pursued it for five to six kilometres with their car before intercepting it at the toll plaza.
John, the ambulance driver, was allegedly assaulted by the group right in front of police officers stationed at the toll plaza.
The video of the incident showed the miscreants attacking the driver through the car window and simultaneously asking him to step out of the vehicle.
The parents of the child could be seen appealing with folded hands to the attackers to let them go. The attackers. however, ignored the pleas.
The ambulance driver later alleged that the assailants were clearly under the influence of alcohol during the attack. The police later intervened and freed the ambulance from the attackers.
Three accused - Yuvraj, Manjunath, Latish - have reportedly been arrested in this case.