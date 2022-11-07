Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Bengaluru Court Asks Twitter To Block Accounts Of Congress, Yatra

A dedicated commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District has directed the micro-blogging site Twitter to block the handles of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' till the next date of hearing.      

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kamareddy
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kamareddy Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 9:11 pm

Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted by the party.            

Also, the court ordered removing three tweets posted by the party.

The Twitter handles are '@INCIndia' and '@BharatJodo'.

The court order came after a suit was filed by MRT Music which is the copyright holder of the soundtracks from the film KGF Chapter 2. 

It is alleged that its copyright has been infringed upon and sought a permanent injunction against the INC and its leaders from using its copyrighted music.

"Plaintiff has specifically produced a CD showing the side-by-side file i.e., the original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establish that if the same is encouraged, a plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums... will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large," the court said in its order.

The court also appointed a commissioner to audit and preserve the evidence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

(Inputs from PTI)

