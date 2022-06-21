Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Bengali Director Tarun Majumdar Hospitalized

Tarun Majumdar, a Bengali actor has been hospitalized on account of uneasiness.

Tarun Majumdar (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 4:14 pm

Kolkata, Bengali director Tarun Majumdar was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after he complained of uneasiness, officials said.


Majumdar, 92, has kidney-related ailments and was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital, they said.


A team of doctors is monitoring him, they added.


Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit. 


Among his notable works are Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978).


He also directed blockbusters such as Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

National Bengali Actor Tarun Majumdar Kidney-related Ailments Uneasiness Padma Shri Film Fare Awards Blockbuster State-run SSKM Hospital
