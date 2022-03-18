Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bengal To Roll Out Vaccination Drive For Children Aged 12-14 Years From March 21

The launch of the vaccination drive in the state got delayed as "the administration received the standard operating procedures from the Centre late", he said.

Bengal To Roll Out Vaccination Drive For Children Aged 12-14 Years From March 21
Vaccination for 12-14 years old begins

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 3:18 pm

The West Bengal government will roll out the inoculation drive for children in the 12-14 years age group from March 21 even as the programme was launched across the country on Wednesday, an official said. The launch of the vaccination drive in the state got delayed as "the administration received the standard operating procedures from the Centre late", he said.

The beneficiaries would be administered only Corbevax and they can book their slots online though the facility of on-site registration will also be available, a state government notification said on Thursday. "(The) COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will start from March 21. Only Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries," the notification issued by the state health department said.

The department asked vaccinators to ensure that the vaccine is "administered to only those children who have completed the age of 12 years on the date of immunisation"."The Corbevax will be given from government vaccine centres only. Two doses of it will be given at an interval of 28 days," it added. Separate vaccination centres will be established to cover children under the inoculation drive.

Related stories

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Reports 20 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Below 200

How Covid Led To A Change In Financial Goals

Over 180.95 crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

The COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be established on school premises following all safety norms, the notification added. The health department said precautionary doses would now be provided to all people above 60 years of age. West Bengal on Thursday reported 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,16,675, the department said.

One more person succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 21,192. At least 132 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,94,314, a health department bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 1,169 active cases. At least 18,478 samples have been tested since Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,563,360.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination India Crosses 1 Billion Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination West Bengal Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years